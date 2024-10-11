Ukraine and Hungary plan to create a joint agro-industrial hub
Kyiv • UNN
The ministers of agriculture of Ukraine and Hungary discussed the idea of opening a joint agro-industrial hub on the border. The goal is to process, transship and pack Ukrainian export products.
Ukraine and Hungary are discussing the idea to open a joint agro-industrial hub on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border for processing, transshipment and packaging of products from Ukraine for export. This was stated by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval during a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture of Hungary Istvan Nadezhda, UNN reports .
Details
The meeting was part of Vitaliy Koval's working visit to Hungary.
Strong horizontal ties need to be established between Ukrainian and Hungarian farmers and associations to build mutual trust. This will benefit the economies of both countries. Right now, our countries should develop joint deep processing and find new markets together. This will only strengthen cooperation and mutual trust. Nothing brings countries closer together like the joint business of their enterprises
According to him, Hungarian Minister Istvan Nagy also supports the idea of establishing horizontal ties between Ukrainian and Hungarian farmers.
In addition, Koval noted that another point of contact is the joint counteraction to disinformation about Ukrainian products. The minister emphasized that Ukrainian products can make the European agricultural sector stronger after Ukraine joins the EU. Our Hungarian partners are well aware of this.
We also discussed the possibility of opening a joint agro-industrial hub on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border for processing, transshipment and packaging of products from Ukraine for export. We are working on a roadmap for its implementation
Recall
In September , the Foreign Ministries of Ukraine and Hungary agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of 2023. The parties also discussed the development of border infrastructure and the opening of a new border crossing point Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos.