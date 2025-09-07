$41.350.00
Ukraine and France are preparing new measures to strengthen defense: details of Zelenskyy and Macron's conversation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

President Zelenskyy informed Macron about the death of four people and the injury of 44 as a result of the Russian attack. Ukraine and France are preparing new measures to strengthen defense.

Ukraine and France are preparing new measures to strengthen defense: details of Zelenskyy and Macron's conversation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. He spoke about the details of another Russian war crime, which resulted in deaths and injuries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram.

Details

Unfortunately, four people have died in Ukraine and more than 44 have been injured. Our rescuers and emergency services are still eliminating the consequences of the attack across the country

- Zelenskyy wrote

The President added: Ukraine has coordinated diplomatic efforts, further steps, and contacts with partners to ensure an adequate response to the Russian aggressor.

Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defense

- he added.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to go to Moscow at the invitation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – instead, he proposes to hold negotiations in Kyiv.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv