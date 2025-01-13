UK will continue military and economic assistance to Ukraine in 2025 - Umerov

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov arrived on a working visit to the United Kingdom and met with Secretary of State for Defense John Healey. This was reported by Umerov on Facebook, UNN reports.

"The main topic of our talks was to agree on plans for bilateral cooperation in 2025 in key security areas," Umerov wrote.

The United Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to continue its ongoing and comprehensive support for Ukraine, including on the battlefield and in the international arena.

It is reported that in 2025, military, political and economic assistance from British allies is expected to increase.

During the meeting, Umerov also discussed with Gill the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

"The United Kingdom has already invested in the production of our weapons, and this cooperation continues: in particular, funding will be used to produce air defense and long-range weapons," Umerov said.

