UK sends first migrant to Rwanda under voluntary deportation program - media

UK sends first migrant to Rwanda under voluntary deportation program - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20372 views

The United Kingdom has sent the first migrant to Rwanda under a voluntary deportation program that plans to pay asylum seekers about $3,700 to move to the African country.

The United Kingdom has sent its first asylum seeker to Rwanda under a voluntary program. As UNN reports, Reuters writes with reference to The Sun newspaper.

Details

It is noted that the migrant was already taken out of the country on Monday.

The voluntary program is different from the forced deportation program that the UK is about to launch in the next few months. Under the voluntary program, the government plans to pay asylum seekers about $3,700 to move to Rwanda to help relieve their country of the refugees who have arrived in recent years.

This new agreement is part of an existing government policy that offers financial assistance to asylum seekers to leave Britain for their home country, but under this plan, people will receive money if they agree to live in Rwanda.

Tens of thousands of people have arrived in the UK on small boats since 2018. In response, the government has spent two years overcoming legal and political opposition to the policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda. Last week , the parliament passed the controversial law, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he expects the first flights to begin in 10-12 weeks. According to media reports, the authorities will soon begin rounding up people for the first deportation flights.

A British government document released on Monday revealed that the first asylum seekers to be deported from Britain to Rwanda will be from a group of 5,700 people that Rwanda has agreed to accept.

Protests in France over migrant law: UN rapporteur explains what's wrong with the proposed bill22.01.24, 22:27 • 27471 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
reutersReuters
ruandaRwanda
rishi-sunakRishi Sunak
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

Contact us about advertising