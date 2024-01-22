Protests in France over migrant law: UN rapporteur explains what's wrong with the proposed bill

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100667 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111776 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141791 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138793 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176925 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171918 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283771 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178242 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167244 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46094 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35044 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68023 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37052 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56720 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100667 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283771 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261546 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56692 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141783 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107129 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107105 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123199 views
Protests in France over migrant law: UN rapporteur explains what's wrong with the proposed bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27472 views

UN rapporteur on racism C.P. Ashwini criticized the French government's proposed law on migrants, calling it a violation of human equality and freedom. This happened after more than 75,000 French citizens in 160 cities protested against the proposed law.

The UN rapporteur on racism, C.P. Ashwini, criticized the law on migrants proposed by the French government. In addition, more than 75 thousand French people in 160 cities opposed the law. Ashwini said this in a comment to Reuters, reports UNN.

When we look at the French constitution or at the way the head of state or many of those in power speak, it is about equality, but this (the proposed bill - ed.) is very much against this policy.

- said K.P. Ashwini, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

Details

The UN Special Rapporteur on racism emphasized that the draft law on migrants violates France's constitutional commitment to human equality and freedom.

K.P. Ashwini also expressed particular concern about the proposed restrictions on social security for migrants, fee increases and the introduction of a refundable deposit for international students. She stated that this would have a strong "impact on marginalized communities".

Injured hiker rescued on Hoverla; search for lost French hiker continues - SES21.01.24, 14:33 • 50764 views

At the same time, she expressed hope that the French Constitutional Council would make amendments and that the draft law would not violate people's rights.

Image

The public also opposes the law. The French have held rallies in different parts of the country to protest the proposed law. According to the organizers, about 150,000 people took part in the protests. The French Interior Ministry estimated the number of protesters to be half that - 75 thousand.

In Paris alone, 16,000 people who disagreed with the new law gathered at a demonstration near the Eiffel Tower. Several thousand protesters also gathered in Lille, Cannes, Lyon, Bordeaux and Toulouse. 

Image

It should be noted that opinion polls show that the public supports this law.

Context

President Emmanuel Macron has tabled a bill that is a key part of his second term in office. However, he was embarrassed by the support of his main rival, the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen, and therefore referred the law to the French Constitutional Council to have lawmakers check whether it complies with the constitution.

The Constitutional Council is to announce its verdict on Thursday, January 25.

Polish farmers will start a large-scale protest due to increased competition from Ukraine19.01.24, 20:56 • 43394 views

It is noted that the proposed bill includes migration quotas, obstacles to family reunification and delays in migrants' access to social benefits. In addition, if the law is adopted, automatic acquisition of citizenship by birthright will be canceled and the procedure for deporting non-French citizens will be simplified

Some of the tougher elements in the bill were added to win the support of right-wing lawmakers after Macron, a centrist, lost his parliamentary majority last year, but they have raised concerns among some of his more left-wing lawmakers.

Tatiana Salganik

News of the World

Contact us about advertising