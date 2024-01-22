Protests in France over migrant law: UN rapporteur explains what's wrong with the proposed bill

The UN rapporteur on racism, C.P. Ashwini, criticized the law on migrants proposed by the French government. In addition, more than 75 thousand French people in 160 cities opposed the law. Ashwini said this in a comment to Reuters, reports UNN.

When we look at the French constitution or at the way the head of state or many of those in power speak, it is about equality, but this (the proposed bill - ed.) is very much against this policy. - said K.P. Ashwini, Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.

Details

The UN Special Rapporteur on racism emphasized that the draft law on migrants violates France's constitutional commitment to human equality and freedom.

K.P. Ashwini also expressed particular concern about the proposed restrictions on social security for migrants, fee increases and the introduction of a refundable deposit for international students. She stated that this would have a strong "impact on marginalized communities".

At the same time, she expressed hope that the French Constitutional Council would make amendments and that the draft law would not violate people's rights.

The public also opposes the law. The French have held rallies in different parts of the country to protest the proposed law. According to the organizers, about 150,000 people took part in the protests. The French Interior Ministry estimated the number of protesters to be half that - 75 thousand.

In Paris alone, 16,000 people who disagreed with the new law gathered at a demonstration near the Eiffel Tower. Several thousand protesters also gathered in Lille, Cannes, Lyon, Bordeaux and Toulouse.

It should be noted that opinion polls show that the public supports this law.

Context

President Emmanuel Macron has tabled a bill that is a key part of his second term in office. However, he was embarrassed by the support of his main rival, the far-right National Rally party of Marine Le Pen, and therefore referred the law to the French Constitutional Council to have lawmakers check whether it complies with the constitution.

The Constitutional Council is to announce its verdict on Thursday, January 25.

It is noted that the proposed bill includes migration quotas, obstacles to family reunification and delays in migrants' access to social benefits. In addition, if the law is adopted, automatic acquisition of citizenship by birthright will be canceled and the procedure for deporting non-French citizens will be simplified

Some of the tougher elements in the bill were added to win the support of right-wing lawmakers after Macron, a centrist, lost his parliamentary majority last year, but they have raised concerns among some of his more left-wing lawmakers.