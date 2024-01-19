Polish farmers will start a large-scale protest due to increased competition from Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100330 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111563 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141528 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138588 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176797 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171848 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283611 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178235 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167236 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148853 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 44827 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 33712 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 66806 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 35540 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55233 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100330 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283611 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251093 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236202 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261469 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55233 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141528 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107076 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107058 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123152 views
Actual
Polish farmers will start a large-scale protest due to increased competition from Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43394 views

Polish farmers are planning a large-scale protest against problems in the agricultural sector and the influx of Ukrainian agricultural imports.

Farmers in Poland have announced a large-scale protest against the deteriorating situation in the agricultural sector and the influx of agricultural imports from Ukraine. This was reported by Rolnik info, according to UNN.

We are fighting for family farms to be able to work at all. We cannot compete with Ukraine, so we expect, among other things, to introduce quotas that existed before the war. Ukrainian grain should go where it belongs - to the Asian or African markets, not to Europe 

- said Adrian Wawrzyniak, a representative of the agricultural organization Solidarnośc.

Details

On January 24, a farmers' rally will begin on Polish roads at 12:00. About 300 people and several dozen vehicles are expected to participate.

The organizers emphasize that the protest aims to oppose the Green Deal policy, the delay in direct payments due to eco-schemes, the lack of profitability of agricultural production, and the ban on free imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Romanian farmers blocking the border with Ukraine have mostly internal demands to their government - Solsky18.01.24, 14:43 • 30674 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

EconomyNews of the World

Contact us about advertising