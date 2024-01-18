Romanian farmers blocking the border with Ukraine have mostly internal demands to their government - Solsky

The Romanian farmers blocking the border with Ukraine have about 14 demands to their government. The protesters also have one demand related to Ukraine. The Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Nicolae Solsky, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to Solsky, Romanian farmers blocking the border with Ukraine have about 14 demands.

In fact, all of them are internal requirements (to the Romanian government - ed.). This is related to certain compensations, certain changes in the rules for various kinds of inspections, subsidies within the country, etc. - Solsky said.

He added that Romanian farmers also have a demand related to Ukraine.

There is one claim that is conditionally related to Ukraine in some way. This is compensation to local farmers for the past year related to the situation in Ukraine. Unfortunately, there has been a trend over the past few months. You demand something from your government, but block the border with Ukraine - the Minister noted.

But, according to him, the Romanian government is actively communicating with the protesters and has already reached an agreement on all the demands.

Recall

On January 18, the Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint on the Romanian-Ukrainian border was blocked for trucks carrying Romanian farm equipment. This is the third blocked checkpoint on the Romanian-Ukrainian border.