Injured hiker rescued on Hoverla; search for lost French hiker continues - SES

Rescuers provided assistance to an injured tourist on Hoverla. The rescue was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that mountain rescuers found the lost tourist the night before.

The man, born in 1983, injured his leg while descending Mount Hoverla and could not continue walking on his own. He went to the mountains as part of a tourist group.

The mountain rescuers provided him with the necessary first aid and accompanied him to the sports center, from where he was sent to a medical facility.

At the same time, the search for the lost French tourist who came to Ukraine to conquer Hoverla is still ongoing. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

It should be noted that rescuers have been searching for , a French citizen, since January 3.