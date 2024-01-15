Tourists are advised not to go to the mountains: there is a threat of avalanches in the Carpathians

Tourists are urged not to go to the highlands in the Carpathians. The danger of avalanches remains in the mountains. UNN reports this with reference to the data of the Hydrological Forecast Department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

A significant avalanche hazard (level 3) is expected due to snowfalls and blizzards: January 14-15 - in the highlands of Ivano-Frankivsk and eastern Zakarpattia regions.

"Avalanches are possible with low additional loads, some natural medium and large avalanches. We advise you to refrain from hiking in the highlands!" - the message reads.

It is also reported that moderate avalanche hazard (level 2) is expected: January 14-15 - in the highlands of the western and central part of the Transcarpathian region.

