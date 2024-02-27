$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

UK has no plans for large-scale deployment of troops in Ukraine - PM's spokesman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25514 views

The United Kingdom is not planning a major troop deployment in Ukraine, the prime minister's spokesman says.

UK has no plans for large-scale deployment of troops in Ukraine - PM's spokesman

The United Kingdom does not plan a large-scale deployment of troops in Ukraine, Prime Minister's spokesman Rishi Sunaka said on Tuesday in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's words about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine.  This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters. 

Apart from the small number of personnel we have in the country supporting the Ukrainian armed forces, we have no plans for a large-scale deployment

- said the Prime Minister's spokesman.

He also added that a large number of Ukrainian soldiers are trained in Britain. And London supports Kyiv with equipment and supplies.

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

"No soldiers on Ukrainian soil": Scholz rejects Macron's comments on the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine27.02.24, 14:39 • 26774 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Reuters
Emmanuel Macron
Rishi Sunak
Paris
United Kingdom
Ukraine
London
Kyiv
