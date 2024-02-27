UK has no plans for large-scale deployment of troops in Ukraine - PM's spokesman

The United Kingdom does not plan a large-scale deployment of troops in Ukraine, Prime Minister's spokesman Rishi Sunaka said on Tuesday in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's words about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Apart from the small number of personnel we have in the country supporting the Ukrainian armed forces, we have no plans for a large-scale deployment - said the Prime Minister's spokesman.

He also added that a large number of Ukrainian soldiers are trained in Britain. And London supports Kyiv with equipment and supplies.

On February 26, at the end of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

