UK extends visas for Ukrainians for another 18 months - until September 2026

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101964 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154631 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158206 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254723 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175023 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166095 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29729 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 34613 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 40742 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 38221 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 25749 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254723 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214103 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239725 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226309 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101964 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72760 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79194 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113757 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114614 views
UK extends visas for Ukrainians for another 18 months - until September 2026

UK extends visas for Ukrainians for another 18 months - until September 2026

 108343 views

Ukrainians who were forced to leave Ukraine for the UK because of the full-scale war will be able to extend their British visas until September 2026.

The UK has agreed on a new visa extension procedure for Ukrainians. According to it, people who were forced to leave their homes due to Russia's invasion almost two years ago will be able to stay in the UK until September 2026. This was reported by British media and UNN.

This new visa extension scheme gives Ukrainians in the UK certainty and confidence about their future as this war continues and we will continue to provide safe haven for those fleeing the conflict.

- Tom Pursglove, Minister of Borders, said.

Details

It is noted that the previously issued visas gave Ukrainians the right to stay in the UK for three years under such programs as Homes for Ukraine, Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Extension Scheme. However, they will expire in March 2025.

Therefore, the UK Home Office has announced that individuals under one of the visa schemes will now be able to apply for an extension of their visa, and thus their right to stay in the country until September 2026, and have the same rights to access work, benefits, healthcare and education.

Optional

According to media reports, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, more than 283,000 Ukrainians have been granted or extended asylum.

Within months of the conflict, many Britons offered to open their homes to refugees fleeing the conflict.

For those who successfully register to become a sponsor and are matched with a Ukrainian guest or family, they receive £350 per month for the first year of their guests' stay in the UK and £500 for the second year.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Felicity Buchan said she wanted to pay tribute to those sponsors across the country who have been "extraordinarily generous," but added that more would need to come forward.

The government continues to provide them with "thank you" payments in recognition of their support. As more families arrive, we will need more sponsors. I urge anyone interested in being hosted to check their eligibility and apply as soon as possible. 

 " she said.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising