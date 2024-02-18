UK extends visas for Ukrainians for another 18 months - until September 2026

The UK has agreed on a new visa extension procedure for Ukrainians. According to it, people who were forced to leave their homes due to Russia's invasion almost two years ago will be able to stay in the UK until September 2026. This was reported by British media and UNN.

This new visa extension scheme gives Ukrainians in the UK certainty and confidence about their future as this war continues and we will continue to provide safe haven for those fleeing the conflict. - Tom Pursglove, Minister of Borders, said.

Details

It is noted that the previously issued visas gave Ukrainians the right to stay in the UK for three years under such programs as Homes for Ukraine, Ukraine Family Scheme and Ukraine Extension Scheme. However, they will expire in March 2025.

Therefore, the UK Home Office has announced that individuals under one of the visa schemes will now be able to apply for an extension of their visa, and thus their right to stay in the country until September 2026, and have the same rights to access work, benefits, healthcare and education.

Optional

According to media reports, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, more than 283,000 Ukrainians have been granted or extended asylum.

Within months of the conflict, many Britons offered to open their homes to refugees fleeing the conflict.

For those who successfully register to become a sponsor and are matched with a Ukrainian guest or family, they receive £350 per month for the first year of their guests' stay in the UK and £500 for the second year.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Felicity Buchan said she wanted to pay tribute to those sponsors across the country who have been "extraordinarily generous," but added that more would need to come forward.