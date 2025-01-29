UK appoints Alex Sobel as Trade Representative to Ukraine

The United Kingdom has appointed Alex Sobel as a trade envoy to Ukraine, who will focus on finding trade and investment opportunities for British businesses. This is reported by the British Embassy in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the embassy, Alex Sobel MP has been appointed as a trade envoy to Ukraine. He is to focus on finding trade and investment opportunities for British businesses and promoting the UK as the best place to invest.

The United Kingdom has just signed a historic 100-year partnership agreement with Ukraine, where trade is a key element. I look forward to working to deliver results for both the UK and Ukraine - Sobel said.

Recall

On January 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on centennial cooperation in Kyiv.

