UK appoints Alex Sobel as Trade Representative to Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79696 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 97223 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107493 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110437 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103630 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134820 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103753 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113420 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

UK appoints Alex Sobel as Trade Representative to Ukraine

UK appoints Alex Sobel as Trade Representative to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74439 views

Alex Sobel has been appointed as the UK's new trade envoy to Ukraine. He will be looking for trade and investment opportunities for British businesses.

The United Kingdom has appointed Alex Sobel as a trade envoy to Ukraine, who will focus on finding trade and investment opportunities for British businesses. This is reported by the British Embassy in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the embassy, Alex Sobel MP has been appointed as a trade envoy to Ukraine. He is to focus on finding trade and investment opportunities for British businesses and promoting the UK as the best place to invest.

The United Kingdom has just signed a historic 100-year partnership agreement with Ukraine, where trade is a key element. I look forward to working to deliver results for both the UK and Ukraine

- Sobel said.

Recall

On January 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on centennial cooperation in Kyiv.

Ukraine and the UK sign an agreement on centennial cooperation16.01.25, 14:58 • 28971 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

