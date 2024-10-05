UAVs attacked several businesses in the Voronezh region of Russia

In the Voronezh region of Russia, on the night of October 5, air defense systems were activated due to the detection of drones. Several businesses came under air attack and a fire broke out. This was reported by the governor of the Voronezh region, Oleksandra Guseva, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to a Russian official, several drones were allegedly "shot down and suppressed by air defense and electronic warfare systems at night.

He claims that Ukraine is behind the air attack. It claims that the drones allegedly "tried to attack several companies that manufacture civilian products.

According to the Voronezh governor, an outbreak occurred "on the territory of one floor" of a building of one of the enterprises, and representatives of the operational services are currently working there.

The other company that was attacked by a UAV suffered no casualties or damage, - the message says.



He also said that as a result of the incident, one person received a shrapnel wound to the arm.

Recall

On October 4, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Annanefteprodukt fuel and lubricants depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, confirming that a tank was hit and caught fire.