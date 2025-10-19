UAVs attacked Russian Orenburg: the world's largest gas complex is on fire

A gas processing plant in the Russian city of Orenburg, considered the largest gas chemical complex in the world, was attacked by drones. A fire broke out as a result of the shelling. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the governor of the Orenburg region, Yevgeny Solntsev, and Russian media.

UAF drones attempted to attack another industrial facility in the region. The infrastructure of the gas plant was partially damaged. A fire broke out in one of the workshops as a result of the drone strike - Solntsev's post says.

According to the official, part of the infrastructure was damaged, but there were no casualties among the employees, and there was allegedly no threat to the city.

The governor accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the attack, but there is no official comment from the Ukrainian side yet.

The Russian Telegram channel SHOT reported, citing eyewitnesses, that 5-7 explosions were heard before the fire. Due to the incident, the local airport temporarily stopped receiving and sending flights.

The Orenburg plant processes up to 37.5 billion m³ of gas per year and is a key facility of the Russian gas industry.

On the night of October 9, unknown drones attacked the Volgograd region, causing a fire at the "LUKOIL-Korobkovsky gas processing plant". Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed a massive drone attack around 01:00 Kyiv time.

