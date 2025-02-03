UAV violated Moldovan airspace at night - route traced

The drone was detected by monitoring systems on the night of Sunday to Monday.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova.

At night, an unmanned aerial vehicle violated the airspace of the Republic of Moldova. The unauthorized flight was detected and tracked by the airspace control systems of the National Army. - The message reads.

The case was recorded between 00:30 and 00:45. The route is also indicated: Pavlivka, Ukraine - Karmanova Commune - Mayac - Grigoriopol.

After that, the drone left the airspace of the Republic of Moldova along the same trajectory, Moldova 1 claims.

Unmanned aerial vehicles have previously flown over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova. Some of them were spotted by local residents.

In particular, on November 17, residents of Ruseni village, Edinet district of Moldova, reported that two Russian missiles flew over the town at low altitude.

