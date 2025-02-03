ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

UAV violated Moldovan airspace at night - route traced

UAV violated Moldovan airspace at night - route traced

Kyiv  •  UNN

The monitoring systems of the National Army of Moldova recorded an unauthorized drone flight at night. The drone flew along the Pavlivka-Carmanova-Maiac-Grigoriopol route between 00:30 and 00:45.

The drone was detected by monitoring systems on the night of Sunday to Monday.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Moldova.

At night, an unmanned aerial vehicle violated the airspace of the Republic of Moldova. The unauthorized flight was detected and tracked by the airspace control systems of the National Army. 

- The message reads. 
The case was recorded between 00:30 and 00:45. The route is also indicated: Pavlivka, Ukraine - Karmanova Commune - Mayac - Grigoriopol.

After that, the drone left the airspace of the Republic of Moldova along the same trajectory, Moldova 1 claims.

Unmanned aerial vehicles have previously flown over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova. Some of them were spotted by local residents.

In particular, on November 17, residents of Ruseni village, Edinet district of Moldova, reported that two Russian missiles flew over the town at low altitude.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

