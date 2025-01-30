Romania again raises F-16s because of Russian drones during Russia's attack on Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 70270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 91343 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106569 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109585 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129576 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103417 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133946 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113403 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116973 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102196 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 48442 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117662 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 53836 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112215 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 70288 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 129579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165984 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155806 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 20219 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 24230 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117662 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139795 views
Romania again raises F-16s because of Russian drones during Russia's attack on Ukraine

Romania again raises F-16s because of Russian drones during Russia's attack on Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32693 views

The Romanian Air Force scrambled two F-16 fighter jets as Russian drones approached the border during the attack on Ukraine. The Romanian Defense Ministry condemned the Russian attacks and issued a public warning in Tulcea County.

The Romanian Air Force scrambled two F-16 fighter jets because of Russian drones approaching Romanian border during the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops resumed a series of drone strikes on civilian and port infrastructure in Ukraine on the morning of January 30, near the border with Romania, in Tulcea County. The monitoring and surveillance systems of the Ministry of National Defense (Romania) recorded the appearance of certain drones in Ukrainian airspace, with flight paths approaching the Romanian border," the statement said.

"As a result of this situation, two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft performing combat airspace patrols took off from the 86th air base in Borcea at about 3:40. The planes returned to the base around five o'clock," the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, the population in Tulcea County was notified, an RO-Alert was sent at 03:30, and at 04:50 it was announced that the warning measures in the area had been terminated.

"According to the data recorded by the Romanian Air Force radar, no intrusions of controlled air targets into the national airspace were recorded. Today, the Romanian Defense Ministry forces will conduct research in areas where risks may arise as a result of these situations and will continue their airspace monitoring missions," the statement said.

Union structures, as indicated, are also informed in real time about situations caused by attacks.

"The Ministry of National Defense (of Romania) strongly condemns these attacks by the Russian Federation on certain objects and elements of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contrary to international law," the statement said.

Russian drones attack Odesa region: grain warehouse and hospital damaged30.01.25, 09:08 • 29671 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

