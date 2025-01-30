Romania again raises F-16s because of Russian drones during Russia's attack on Ukraine

The Romanian Air Force scrambled two F-16 fighter jets because of Russian drones approaching Romanian border during the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Russian troops resumed a series of drone strikes on civilian and port infrastructure in Ukraine on the morning of January 30, near the border with Romania, in Tulcea County. The monitoring and surveillance systems of the Ministry of National Defense (Romania) recorded the appearance of certain drones in Ukrainian airspace, with flight paths approaching the Romanian border," the statement said.

"As a result of this situation, two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft performing combat airspace patrols took off from the 86th air base in Borcea at about 3:40. The planes returned to the base around five o'clock," the Romanian Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, the population in Tulcea County was notified, an RO-Alert was sent at 03:30, and at 04:50 it was announced that the warning measures in the area had been terminated.

"According to the data recorded by the Romanian Air Force radar, no intrusions of controlled air targets into the national airspace were recorded. Today, the Romanian Defense Ministry forces will conduct research in areas where risks may arise as a result of these situations and will continue their airspace monitoring missions," the statement said.

Union structures, as indicated, are also informed in real time about situations caused by attacks.

"The Ministry of National Defense (of Romania) strongly condemns these attacks by the Russian Federation on certain objects and elements of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contrary to international law," the statement said.

