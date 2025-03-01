UAV strikes on Kharkiv: number of casualties increased, more than 60 patients evacuated from medical facility
Kyiv • UNN
Russian UAVs conducted 9 strikes on Kharkiv, hitting a medical facility and residential buildings. More than 60 patients were evacuated and 7 people were injured.
In Kharkiv, the number of casualties as a result of the hostile attack on the city continues to grow. The city authorities also reported the evacuation of more than 60 patients from a medical facility that was hit by a Russian drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov.
More than 60 patients evacuated from the medical facility
“A total of 9 strikes were carried out by Shahed UAVs in the city last night. At the moment, we know about 5 victims,” the official said.
The number of victims increased to seven
As a reminder, on the night of March 1, Russian Shahed UAVs attacked the central part of Kharkiv, hitting a medical facility and residential buildings. The hits were recorded in Kyivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city.
