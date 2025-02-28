83 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 83 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy carried out 26 attacks, and Ukrainian troops killed 169 occupants.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops have fought 83 times since the beginning of the day. Fighting is still ongoing in a number of frontline areas, with the most active attacks by the invaders in Pokrovske and Toretske. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
According to operational information , as of 22.00 on February 28, 2025 , 83 combat clashes have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front since the beginning of this day.
today, the Russian invaders launched one missile and 72 air strikes, used one missile and 98 guided bombs, engaged 1,098 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,400 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas
Situation in the following areas
In Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk once without success.
In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Zahryzove and Lozova, and was repelled.
In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice near Ivanivka and Yampolivka, the attacks were repelled.
In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked our positions twice in the areas of Bilohorivka and Verkhnekamianske. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy also stormed our positions twice near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, one firefight is still ongoing. Kramatorsk came under an air strike.
In the Toretsk sector, our troops repelled 15 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Krymske, Dachne, Toretsk and Leonidivka. Another firefight is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 26 times in the areas of Baranivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka and Andriivka.
According to preliminary data, Ukrainian troops neutralized 169 occupants in this sector today, 88 of them irreversibly. They also destroyed an armored combat vehicle, nine vehicles, a D-30 cannon, 12 UAVs, two Murom-M surveillance systems and four UAV control antennas, and damaged two armored personnel carriers and an occupant vehicle
In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy made eight attempts to break through our defense towards Kostiantynopil and Skudne. The battle is currently underway.
In the Huliaipil sector , the invaders attacked three times in the direction of Pryvilne and Rivne.
In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Pyatikhatky and Kamianske, Ukrainian troops repelled the enemy's attack, three more firefights are ongoing.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupation forces did not conduct active offensives.
Ukrainian troops repelled 18 enemy attacks in the Kursk sector today. At the same time, the enemy carried out 16 air strikes, dropping a total of 22 guided bombs, and fired 458 artillery rounds, including 17 from multiple launch rocket systems.
In other areas, the operational situation has not changed.
Recall
Russian troops crossed the border near the village of Novenke in Sumy region with two mechanized units, but were pushed back. Now the enemy continues to attempt an assault with infantry groups, the fighting continues.
General Staff confirms defeat of Russian FSB positions in Bryansk region: video28.02.25, 16:00 • 25073 views