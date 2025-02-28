General Staff confirms defeat of Russian FSB positions in Bryansk region: video
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian aviation successfully attacked the Russian FSB border outpost in the village of Bila Berezka, Bryansk region. Military infrastructure was destroyed, including communications equipment and equipment for coordinating combat operations.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Russian Federal Security Service positions in the Bryansk region of Russia, UNN reports.
Yesterday, Ukrainian Air Force aircraft successfully struck a Russian Federal Security Service border outpost in Bila Berezka, Bryansk region. The targeted strike destroyed important enemy military infrastructure, including communications equipment, signal amplifiers, satellite communications equipment and other technical means used to coordinate hostilities. This has significantly reduced the enemy's ability to control forces and resources in the region
This strike, as noted, is another step towards weakening the enemy forces and reducing their military potential. "The Ukrainian defense forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy until the last Russian invader leaves the territory of Ukraine. To be continued, Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.
