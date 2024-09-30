UAV spotted in Kyiv region, air defense system in operation - RMA

A UAV has been spotted in the airspace of Kyiv region, and air defense forces are operating, the Kyiv RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports .

Details

“Kyiv region. A UAV has been spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety,” the RMA said.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, UAVs were located in the western part of Kyiv region in a southeasterly direction.

Kyiv, Zhytomyr and a number of other regions are on air alert.

67 "Shaheds" and an X-59 missile shot down over Ukraine during Russia's night attack