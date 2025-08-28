Typhoon Kajiki caused five deaths and 15 injuries in Thailand

The death toll from landslides and floods in northern Thailand, caused by Typhoon Kajiki, has risen to five, with 15 others injured. Heavy rains are forecast to continue throughout the week, local officials said. This was reported by CNA, writes UNN.

Details

The storm, which first hit Vietnam on Monday and then passed through Laos and the northern regions of Thailand, caused torrential rains and landslides. The provinces of Nan, Chiang Rai, and Mae Hong Son were the most affected: roads were flooded, bridges were destroyed, and communities were cut off from the world.

Since Sunday, at least seven people have gone missing, and more than 1,800 households and 6,300 people have been affected by the disaster, which has gradually weakened to the level of a tropical depression.

Water levels are likely to rise in some areas — notes the disaster agency on Facebook.

The tragedy particularly affected the popular tourist city of Chiang Mai, where two people died on Wednesday due to landslides. The Meteorological Department warns of continuous rains in the northern, northeastern, and central regions over the next week.

Experts emphasize that climate change is making extreme weather events in Thailand increasingly dangerous and unpredictable. For comparison, a large-scale flood in 2011 claimed the lives of more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes across the country.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Kajiki toppled trees and flooded homes in Vietnam. Authorities evacuated 30,000 people, closed airports, and canceled flights.

It later became known that Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam claimed the lives of three people, and ten more were injured. Houses were damaged, rice fields were flooded, and the streets of Hanoi turned into rivers.