Typhoon Kajiki caused five deaths and 15 injuries in Thailand

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 2508 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 9556 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 6390 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 22628 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 66201 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 95446 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 90222 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 110975 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 80662 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 81159 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
37%
753mm
Popular news
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 77155 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 44702 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 52052 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 98096 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 41430 views
Publications
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 518 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 9630 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 147974 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 150504 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 232523 views
Actual people
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 98641 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 130029 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 131713 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 126093 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 158099 views
Actual
The New York Times
TikTok
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Typhoon Kajiki caused five deaths and 15 injuries in Thailand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Typhoon Kajiki has led to five deaths and 15 injuries in Thailand's northern provinces. Heavy rains and landslides will continue, and the water level may rise.

Typhoon Kajiki caused five deaths and 15 injuries in Thailand

The death toll from landslides and floods in northern Thailand, caused by Typhoon Kajiki, has risen to five, with 15 others injured. Heavy rains are forecast to continue throughout the week, local officials said. This was reported by CNA, writes UNN.

Details

The storm, which first hit Vietnam on Monday and then passed through Laos and the northern regions of Thailand, caused torrential rains and landslides. The provinces of Nan, Chiang Rai, and Mae Hong Son were the most affected: roads were flooded, bridges were destroyed, and communities were cut off from the world.

Since Sunday, at least seven people have gone missing, and more than 1,800 households and 6,300 people have been affected by the disaster, which has gradually weakened to the level of a tropical depression.

Water levels are likely to rise in some areas

— notes the disaster agency on Facebook.

The tragedy particularly affected the popular tourist city of Chiang Mai, where two people died on Wednesday due to landslides. The Meteorological Department warns of continuous rains in the northern, northeastern, and central regions over the next week.

Experts emphasize that climate change is making extreme weather events in Thailand increasingly dangerous and unpredictable. For comparison, a large-scale flood in 2011 claimed the lives of more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes across the country.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Kajiki toppled trees and flooded homes in Vietnam. Authorities evacuated 30,000 people, closed airports, and canceled flights.

It later became known that Typhoon Kajiki in Vietnam claimed the lives of three people, and ten more were injured. Houses were damaged, rice fields were flooded, and the streets of Hanoi turned into rivers.

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldEvents
Thailand