Tychy about the “elections” in Belarus: we see no prerequisites for restoring contacts with Lukashenka

Tychy about the “elections” in Belarus: we see no prerequisites for restoring contacts with Lukashenka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27618 views

Ukraine sees no prerequisites for restoring contacts with Lukashenka and does not recognize the results of the “elections” in Belarus. The Foreign Ministry expresses solidarity with its Western partners regarding the lack of conditions for fair elections.

Ukraine does not see any prerequisites for restoring contacts with Oleksandr Lukashenko, so the issue of recognizing his legitimacy after the announcement of the so-called "official" results of the "elections" is not relevant for Kyiv. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

"On January 26, Belarus will hold a vote, which we would like to call presidential elections if there were grounds for this. For us, there is nothing unexpected in this event, and the results are known in advance," Tikhiy said.

He noted that it is obvious that Lukashenko will continue to be an ally and accomplice of Putin in his war against Ukraine, which is against the interests of the Belarusian people.

"We do not see any prerequisites for resuming contacts with Oleksandr Lukashenko, so the issue of recognizing his legitimacy after the official results are announced is not relevant for us," Tikhiy said.

According to him, Ukraine is in solidarity with the position of the European Union member states, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other democratic countries regarding the lack of basic conditions for holding fair and transparent elections in accordance with OSCE standards in Belarus.

"There are no such conditions and no fair elections there," the Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

In addition, Tychy emphasized that Ukraine believes that both dictators Putin and Lukashenko continue to imitate a violent struggle against the so-called threats of the collective west, which they use to intimidate their citizens and which have no basis in fact.

Expert reveals why Lukashenko will be “painted” to win the election in Belarus23.01.25, 16:03 • 109213 views

Addendum

Yesterday, on January 22, the Central Election Commission of Belarus, where early voting in the presidential election began on January 21, announced a record turnout of 7.81%.

Early voting will last until January 25, January 26 is the main election day in Belarus.

Lukashenko refused to invite OSCE observers to the "presidential election".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

