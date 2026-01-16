Two women killed in Nikopol as a result of Russian shelling
Kyiv • UNN
In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelling led to the death of two women. Six more people, three men and three women, were injured.
In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, two women were killed as a result of Russian shelling, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Details
According to law enforcement officers, six more people - three men and three women - were injured.
Rescuers provided pre-medical assistance to two local residents, after which they evacuated them from the scene and handed them over to medics.
