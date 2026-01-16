Two women killed in Nikopol as a result of Russian shelling

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, two women were killed as a result of Russian shelling, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, six more people - three men and three women - were injured.

Rescuers provided pre-medical assistance to two local residents, after which they evacuated them from the scene and handed them over to medics.

