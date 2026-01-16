$43.180.08
01:20 PM • 2824 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 17326 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 16592 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 17328 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 18277 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 20280 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 28596 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 32919 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 26068 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36268 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Two women killed in Nikopol as a result of Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian shelling led to the death of two women. Six more people, three men and three women, were injured.

Two women killed in Nikopol as a result of Russian shelling

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, two women were killed as a result of Russian shelling, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, six more people - three men and three women - were injured.

Rescuers provided pre-medical assistance to two local residents, after which they evacuated them from the scene and handed them over to medics.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine