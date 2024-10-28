Two Ukrposhta offices set on fire in Kyiv: police respond
Kyiv • UNN
In the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, unknown persons set fire to the doors of two Ukrposhta offices. The police opened criminal proceedings over the arsons.
Last week, unknown persons set fire to the doors of two post offices in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. Law enforcement officers opened proceedings over the intentional damage to property. UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.
The circumstances of the fire in two post offices are being investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings. The incidents occurred last week in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.
As noted, investigators, experts, dog handlers and operational services were working at the scene.
Criminal proceedings are being investigated under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson.
Previously
Writer Andriy Kokotyukha reported on Facebook that unknown persons set fire to the Ukrposhta office. According to him, it could have been done in retaliation for the delivery of summonses from the TCC.
Kokotyukha emphasized that Ukrposhta could now become a new target for attacks, following the military vehicles.
“Our Ukrposhta office was set on fire. They poured fuel oil on the door and set it on fire. At the same time, another branch in the neighborhood was burning in the same way. The post office told me: it was because post office carries TCC summonses. I don't know how the postmen found out about it. Maybe there was some kind of warning. Maybe one of the versions. But as long as the post office did not carry subpoenas, there really were no arsons,” Kokotiukha wrote.