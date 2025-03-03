Two Ukrainian pilots were sentenced in Russia to long prison terms in connection with "terrorism" cases.
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots Dmytro Shymanskyi and Oleksandr Morozov were sentenced in Russia to 26 and 22 years in prison, respectively. They were accused of attempting to attack an oil refinery in the Bryansk region in 2023.
In the Russian Federation, pilots Dmitry Shymansky and Alexander Morozov were found guilty of "attacks on facilities" in Russia, sentencing them to long terms of imprisonment in a strict regime prison and colony.
This is reported by the publication "Mediazona," propagandist Russian media, reports UNN.
The 2nd Western District Military Court issued a verdict for the Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots Dmytro Shymanskyi and Oleksandr Morozov, who were previously charged in the Russian Federation under several articles, including terrorism, participation in a terrorist community, and illegal arms trafficking.
Shymansky was sentenced to 26 years of imprisonment, of which the first five years he will spend in prison, and the rest of the term in a strict regime colony. Morozov was sentenced to 22 years of imprisonment, of which he will spend four years in prison, after which he will also be transferred to a strict regime colony.
Ukraine is ready for a prisoner exchange on the "all for all" principle - Zelenskyy24.02.25, 11:37 • 111623 views
Version of the investigation by the Russian Federation:
In April 2023, Oleksandr Morozov and Dmytro Shymansky crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border in a pair of light A-22 ("Flying Fox") aircraft to drop small aerial bombs on the "Slava" oil refinery in the Bryansk region, but they were unable to complete the mission.
Oleksandra Morozova was detained near the border with Ukraine - his plane collided with a power line. Shymansky's plane reached the Tula region, where it was also detained.
The pilots testified during the FSB interrogation. The investigation in Russia claims that according to the interrogation data, Morozov and Shimansky "arrived in Russia to carry out terrorist acts and damage energy sector facilities."
Ukrainian prisoners of war may have been executed in Kursk region: the enemy has committed another war crime - Dmytro Lubinets23.02.25, 18:31 • 30278 views
As reported by the propaganda agency RIA "Novosti", one of the accused was tried under seven articles of the Criminal Code, while the other was tried under ten articles.
Among them are the organization of a terrorist community (Article 205.4 of the Criminal Code), committing a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Criminal Code), violation of international flight rules (Article 271 of the Criminal Code), illegal crossing of the state border (Article 322 of the Criminal Code), illegal transfer of weapons (Article 222 of the Criminal Code), and others.
The prosecutor requested to sentence Morozova and Shimansky to 30 years of imprisonment each. The defendants' lawyers asked to acquit the Ukrainians, arguing that they were "prisoners of war."
Russian Interior Ministry puts Deutsche Welle columnist Ivan Preobrazhensky on the wanted list - rosmedia20.02.25, 17:13 • 24428 views