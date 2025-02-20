Russian Interior Ministry puts Deutsche Welle columnist Ivan Preobrazhensky on the wanted list - rosmedia

The Russian Interior Ministry has put political scientist and Deutsche Welle columnist Ivan Preobrazhensky on the wanted list. This was reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has put Deutsche Welle columnist Ivan Preobrazhensky (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) on the wanted list under a criminal article - reports TASS.

According to Mediaphone, it is not known in what case he is wanted, but, according to Preobrazhensky himself, it may be related to the initiation of a case due to a “foreign agency” or “discrediting” the Russian army.

I don't know for sure, it could be either for “foreign agency” or “discrediting” [the Russian army] - Preobrazhensky said.

It is known that administrative reports were drawn up against him under both articles.

According to the information, the columnist was put on the wanted list this morning, as evidenced by the date his photo was uploaded to the Russian Interior Ministry database.

Preobrazhensky was included in the register of “foreign agents” by the Russian Ministry of Justice in May 2023 due to publications criticizing the military actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Already in September of the same year, the first administrative report was drawn up against him for the absence of a “foreign agent” plate (part 4 of Article 19.34 of the Administrative Code).

Ivan Preobrazhensky is a PhD in political science and a member of the board of the Free Russia Forum, which has been recognized as an “undesirable organization” in Russia.

After the annexation of Crimea in 2014, he moved to the Czech Republic.

