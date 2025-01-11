Two trains collide in Strasbourg: dozens injured
Kyiv • UNN
Two trains collided at Strasbourg train station, injuring about 20 people. Rescue services launched a large-scale operation and urged to avoid the area of the incident.
This Saturday at the station of Strasbourg there was a collision of two trains. According to the prefecture, about twenty people were injured, reports UNN citing BFMTV.
BFMTV has learned from a police source that two trains collided at the Strasbourg train station on Saturday, January 11, due to an error. According to the prefecture, the number of “relatively emergency” injuries is about twenty.
The fire department, which indicated that the accident occurred “at the Gare Centrale stop,” dispatched “numerous resources” to the scene and recommended avoiding “the areas of Place de l'Île, the train station, President Wilson Boulevard and to facilitate access for assistance.