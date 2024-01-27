Two teenagers killed in shooting in downtown Chicago
Kyiv • UNN
Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in downtown Chicago. Unknown gunmen opened fire on a group of six students leaving school, fatally wounding two boys aged 16 and 17.
In the center of Chicago, two teenagers were killed in a shooting. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.
Details
John Hayne, deputy chief of the Chicago Police Central Control Group, said that six students were leaving Innovation High School when two cars - a dark-colored sedan and an SUV - stopped on Wabash Avenue. Several people got out of the cars and opened fire, wounding two students
According to eyewitnesses, one of the teenagers was quickly taken away by an ambulance, and paramedics continued to perform CPR on the second teenager for about ten minutes.
They were taken to the Northwest Memorial Hospital, where they died of their injuries.
Police reported that a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh and chest, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest.
It is noted that the shooters managed to escape and are now wanted by the police.
