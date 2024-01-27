Two teenagers killed in shooting in downtown Chicago

In the center of Chicago, two teenagers were killed in a shooting. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

John Hayne, deputy chief of the Chicago Police Central Control Group, said that six students were leaving Innovation High School when two cars - a dark-colored sedan and an SUV - stopped on Wabash Avenue. Several people got out of the cars and opened fire, wounding two students the TV channel's material says.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the teenagers was quickly taken away by an ambulance, and paramedics continued to perform CPR on the second teenager for about ten minutes.

They were taken to the Northwest Memorial Hospital, where they died of their injuries.

Police reported that a 17-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh and chest, and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest.

It is noted that the shooters managed to escape and are now wanted by the police.

