Seven people killed in shooting near Chicago
Kyiv • UNN
At least seven people have been killed in a shooting in a Chicago suburb, with the victims found in two houses across the street. Authorities are searching for an armed suspect, possibly related to the victims' family.
According to local police, at least seven people were killed at two addresses in the suburbs of Chicago. This was reported by CBS, according to UNN .
Details
The victims were found in two houses on opposite sides of the street. Police are looking for the armed man. The FBI is helping the police search for a dangerous person. His name has not been released.
Police say they do not know why the people were shot, but they believe they were from the same family.