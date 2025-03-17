In Dnipropetrovsk region two teenagers died in a collision between a car and a truck, and three more people were injured
Near the village of Avdotivka in the Kryvyi Rih district, a car collided with a truck. Two 18-year-old boys died, and three other people who were in the car sustained bodily injuries.
A road accident occurred near the village of Avdotivka, Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region, during which two people died in a collision between a car and a truck. It is also known about three injured, reports UNN with reference to the public relations department of the Kryvyi Rih district police department.
"The police received a report on March 16. A car collided with a truck. Two 18-year-old boys died and three more were injured," the law enforcement officers said in a statement.
"The car in which they died was a Dacia Logan, and the truck was a DAF," the police said.
Law enforcement officers are currently выясняют all the circumstances of the accident. Investigative actions are ongoing.
Currently, a criminal proceeding has been opened on this fact under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules).
"SVOI. Kryvyi Rih" reported that the Dacia Logan contained Kryvyi Rih MMA fighters. They were returning from the Open Mixed Martial Arts Championship of the region, which took place in Dnipro.
