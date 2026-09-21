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Two people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast; a 14-year-old girl is among the wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Russian drones attacked four communities in Sumy Oblast. Two people were killed and three wounded, including a 14-year-old girl.

Two people were killed as a result of Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast; a 14-year-old girl is among the wounded

As a result of Russian drone attacks on Sumy region, 2 people were killed and 3 more were injured, including a 14-year-old girl. The consequences of the shelling were reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In the Sumy community, a 38-year-old woman was killed as a result of a Russian drone strike. A 41-year-old man was injured.

In the Khutir-Mykhailivka community, a Russian drone attacked a 54-year-old man, who was killed.

In Zaporizhzhia, high-rise buildings, a university and a shopping mall were damaged in a UAV attack; one person was injured21.09.26, 03:43 • 2022 views

In the Konotop community, a 14-year-old girl was injured as a result of a UAV strike.

Another Russian drone attacked the Hlukhiv community. A 33-year-old man was injured there.

Police officers are documenting the consequences of Russian shelling in Sumy region.

The number of people injured in the overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 521.09.26, 07:32 • 606 views

Stepan Haftko

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