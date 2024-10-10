Two people are known to have been injured in Mykolaiv after “hits”
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv, “hits” were recorded, as a result of which two people were injured. They were provided with outpatient medical care.
After the "hits" in Mykolaiv, two people are known to have been injured, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
Two people are currently known to have been injured. They received medical care on an outpatient basis
