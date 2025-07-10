Russian strike on Kyiv: 400 rescuers working at the attack site, there are casualties

In Kyiv, two people died and 13 were injured as a result of enemy shelling. 400 rescuers and 91 units of rescue equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, said Svitlana Vodolaga, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Currently, two people are known to have died, and 13 people were injured. The number of injured may change, as people can independently seek medical attention. - Vodolaga reported.

She added that a total of about 400 rescuers and 91 units of rescue equipment are working at the sites where debris fell.

A total of eight districts were affected. Rescuers worked at 16 locations and continue to work. About 400 rescuers and about 90 units of rescue equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of this event. Engineering equipment, robotic equipment are involved. - Vodolaga said.

The spokeswoman also reported that pyrotechnic units were involved in the rescue operations.

We involve pyrotechnic units because there is a lot of debris, a lot of dangerous objects that can pose a threat to people's lives and health. - Vodolaga stated.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, two women died in the Podilskyi district: a 68-year-old Kyiv resident and a 22-year-old police corporal, an employee of the subway police. Destruction and falling debris were recorded in eight districts of the capital.