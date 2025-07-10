Russian strike on Kyiv: 400 rescuers working at the attack site, there are casualties

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:46 AM • 2517 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 9403 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 6932 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 35983 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 118601 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 73675 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 80810 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109219 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60464 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 122283 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
78%
741mm
Popular news
Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential buildingJuly 9, 11:02 PM • 11922 views
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reportedJuly 9, 11:43 PM • 26505 views
US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - APJuly 10, 12:09 AM • 19962 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 people01:26 AM • 8686 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed05:10 AM • 6873 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite 05:30 AM • 9392 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 44324 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 50907 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 57732 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 118592 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 128425 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 258832 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 439062 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 268596 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 377527 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Shahed-136

Russian strike on Kyiv: 400 rescuers working at the attack site, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 335 views

In Kyiv, two women died and 13 people were injured as a result of enemy shelling. 400 rescuers and 91 units of equipment are working at the debris fall sites, and pyrotechnic teams have been engaged.

Russian strike on Kyiv: 400 rescuers working at the attack site, there are casualties

In Kyiv, two people died and 13 were injured as a result of enemy shelling. 400 rescuers and 91 units of rescue equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling, said Svitlana Vodolaga, head of the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, two people are known to have died, and 13 people were injured. The number of injured may change, as people can independently seek medical attention.

- Vodolaga reported.

She added that a total of about 400 rescuers and 91 units of rescue equipment are working at the sites where debris fell.

A total of eight districts were affected. Rescuers worked at 16 locations and continue to work. About 400 rescuers and about 90 units of rescue equipment are working to eliminate the consequences of this event. Engineering equipment, robotic equipment are involved.

 - Vodolaga said.

The spokeswoman also reported that pyrotechnic units were involved in the rescue operations.

We involve pyrotechnic units because there is a lot of debris, a lot of dangerous objects that can pose a threat to people's lives and health.

- Vodolaga stated.

Addition

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, two women died in the Podilskyi district: a 68-year-old Kyiv resident and a 22-year-old police corporal, an employee of the subway police. Destruction and falling debris were recorded in eight districts of the capital.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarKyiv
Podilskyi District (Kyiv)
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9