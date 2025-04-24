Two people died in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack on April 24

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24, two people died. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN informs.

Details

He clarified that another 54 people were injured.

38 of them, including 6 children, were hospitalized by doctors. Others were assisted on the spot - said Klitschko.

He also reported that fragments of enemy UAVs fell in the Podilskyi district of the capital.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene. Stay in shelters!" - warned the mayor of Kyiv.

Recall

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, commenting on the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of April 24, said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "only shows a desire to kill."

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region