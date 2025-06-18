$41.530.01
Two officers received suspicion for concealing the suicide of a soldier: the family groundlessly paid 15 million UAH - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1718 views

In Kyiv region, two officers are suspected of concealing the suicide of a soldier. Due to the falsification of the official investigation, the family groundlessly paid 15 million UAH.

Two officers received suspicion for concealing the suicide of a soldier: the family groundlessly paid 15 million UAH - SBI

In the Kyiv region, the SBI has notified two officers of suspicion, who concealed the suicide of a soldier and falsified an official investigation. This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, writes UNN.

SBI employees have notified the former first deputy commander of a military unit from the Kyiv region and one of the members of the commission on conducting an official investigation of suspicion. Officials distorted the results of the investigation into the death of a serviceman, concealing the fact of suicide

- the message says.

Officials, knowing about the fact of suicide, drew up and signed a falsified act, which stated that the serviceman died while performing a combat mission.

Based on forged documents, the family of the deceased was unreasonably paid a one-time financial aid in the amount of UAH 15 million.

The former officials were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — willful failure by a military official to perform actions that he was obliged to perform, if it caused serious consequences, committed under martial law.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
