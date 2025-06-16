Law enforcement officer and civilian leaked data to prepare the murder of the first deputy Minister of Health - SBI

A law enforcement officer and a resident of Kyiv were exposed for transferring classified information that was used in planning the assassination attempt on the former first deputy Minister of Health. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

Investigators found that the men sold restricted information about former Deputy Minister Serhiy Dubrov to the customers.

They sold information from closed databases regarding the former first deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine to the clients, which was used during the preparation of his murder – the agency said.

The SBI reminded that the events date back to October 2024. At that time, a woman who suffered severe injuries in a car accident died in a Kyiv hospital. On the day of the incident, the on-duty doctor was an anesthesiologist – the first deputy minister.

Despite serious injuries, her friends believed that the doctor was to blame for the death, so they decided to kill him – explained in the Bureau.

Thanks to the actions of law enforcement officers, the crime was stopped at the planning stage. During the investigation, it became clear how the attackers obtained confidential information about the official.

During the preparation of the plan, the attackers received information about the place of residence of the official and his family from a resident of Kyiv. He, in turn, received it from an acquaintance of a law enforcement officer who had access to closed databases – noted in the message.

Both defendants have been notified of suspicion under the article that provides for liability for the illegal distribution of restricted information.

The law enforcement officer and the civilian were notified of suspicion of unauthorized sale of restricted information (Part 1 of Article 361-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) – the SBI said.

The sanction of this article provides for imprisonment for up to two years. The issue of a preventive measure for the suspects is currently being decided. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the proceedings in the case.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, in January 2025, law enforcement officers prevented the murder of the first deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, Serhiy Dubrov. Two accomplices who were going to eliminate the official were detained.