Two months before Christmas: the first festive tree is set up in Germany
Kyiv • UNN
A 45-meter artificial Christmas tree weighing 80 tons was installed in the city of Herne for a Christmas theme park. The tree is decorated with 500 balls and 2 million LED bulbs.
Despite the fact that Christmas is more than two months away, in the German city of Herte, the first Christmas tree has already been installed on the fair square. This was reported by Bild and UNN.
Details
The giant Christmas tree was set up in the city of Herne in the west of the country. It is decorated with more than 500 balls and 2 million LED bulbs.
A 45-meter-high Christmas tree weighing 80 tons is already delighting visitors to Cranger Christmas Magic, Europe's largest mobile Christmas theme park.
It is noted that the artificial tree was made up of several parts, and six special transporters delivered it to the square where the Christmas fair will officially open on November 21.