Two missing US Marines presumed dead after 10-day search in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Armed Forces reported on Sunday that two U.S. Navy servicemen who went missing on January 11 while performing a mission off the coast of Somalia are presumed dead. This was reported by the US Central Command, UNN reports.

Details

We regret to report that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy personnel have not been located and their status has been changed to dead. This was a search and rescue operation for two Navy SEALs who were reported missing when they boarded an illegal dhow ship carrying Iranian advanced weapons the statement said.

During this extensive search operation, airborne and naval platforms from the United States, Japan, and Spain continuously searched over 21,000 square miles to locate the missing soldiers.

The Center for Naval Meteorology and Oceanography, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Command, the University of San Diego - Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and the Office of Naval Research also assisted in the search.

Out of respect for the families, no further information is being disclosed at this time the agency added.

