Two missing US Marines presumed dead after 10-day search in Arabian Sea

Two missing US Marines presumed dead after 10-day search in Arabian Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24879 views

Two US Navy sailors are presumed dead after a 10-day search in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Somalia. The search covered 21,000 square miles with the help of the US, Japan, Spain and the US Coast Guard.

The U.S. Armed Forces reported on Sunday that two U.S. Navy servicemen who went missing on January 11 while performing a mission off the coast of Somalia are presumed dead. This was reported by the US Central Command, UNN reports.

Details

We regret to report that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy personnel have not been located and their status has been changed to dead. This was a search and rescue operation for two Navy SEALs who were reported missing when they boarded an illegal dhow ship carrying Iranian advanced weapons

the statement said.

During this extensive search operation, airborne and naval platforms from the United States, Japan, and Spain continuously searched over 21,000 square miles to locate the missing soldiers.

The Center for Naval Meteorology and Oceanography, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Command, the University of San Diego - Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and the Office of Naval Research also assisted in the search.

Out of respect for the families, no further information is being disclosed at this time

the agency added.

US intercepts Iranian weapons for Houthis off the coast of Somalia17.01.24, 04:50 • 35133 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

