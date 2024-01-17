US intercepts Iranian weapons for Houthis off the coast of Somalia

On January 11, the U.S. Navy seized a ship off the coast of Somalia that was supplying Iranian weapons to the Houthis in Yemen. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the vessel was stormed by US Navy SEALs with the support of helicopters and drones - it happened off the coast of Somalia in the international waters of the Arabian Sea.

They seized propulsion systems, guidance systems, and warheads for Houthi intermediate-range ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles, as well as components related to air defense. The Houthis used the weapons to threaten and attack merchant ships in the Red Sea.

The US Navy recognized the vessel as unsafe and sank it. The fate of the 14 crew members is being determined in accordance with international law. Two US servicemen also disappeared at sea. the statement reads

This is the first confiscation of components for Iranian-made ballistic and cruise missiles since the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea on November 19.

The US wants to add Houthis to the list of international terrorist organizations