5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
US intercepts Iranian weapons for Houthis off the coast of Somalia

US intercepts Iranian weapons for Houthis off the coast of Somalia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35134 views

The U.S. Navy intercepted a ship off the coast of Somalia that was suspected of carrying Iranian weapons for the Yemeni Houthis. The threatening ship was seized and sunk; the fate of the 14 crew members is being established.

On January 11, the U.S. Navy seized a ship off the coast of Somalia that was supplying Iranian weapons to the Houthis in Yemen. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the vessel was stormed by US Navy SEALs with the support of helicopters and drones - it happened off the coast of Somalia in the international waters of the Arabian Sea.

They seized propulsion systems, guidance systems, and warheads for Houthi intermediate-range ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles, as well as components related to air defense. The Houthis used the weapons to threaten and attack merchant ships in the Red Sea.

The US Navy recognized the vessel as unsafe and sank it. The fate of the 14 crew members is being determined in accordance with international law. Two US servicemen also disappeared at sea.

the statement reads

This is the first confiscation of components for Iranian-made ballistic and cruise missiles since the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea on November 19.

The US wants to add Houthis to the list of international terrorist organizations17.01.24, 03:40 • 34697 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

