The US wants to add Houthis to the list of international terrorist organizations

The United States may return the status of an international terrorist organization to the Houthis in connection with their attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea. This was reported by CNN, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

In February, the United States removed the Houthis from the list of terrorist organizations, which had been included by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

At the time, it was believed that such a status would prevent the group, which controls a large part of Yemen, from providing critical assistance to the population.

The United States destroys four Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen