Two militants of the "DPR" were notified of suspicions of torture and sexual violence in Donetsk region

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 4216 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 10145 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 12760 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35642 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 41980 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 70756 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 58787 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56448 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 103112 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36750 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
79%
753mm
Popular news
Russian invaders lost 1020 servicemen and 458 pieces of equipment in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOctober 7, 04:42 AM • 28513 views
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 23013 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 15427 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - Politico08:41 AM • 6838 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6358 views
Publications
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35647 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 53634 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 62880 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 103115 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 202602 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mykola Tyshchenko
Andriy Pyshnyi
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 6794 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 24294 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 77234 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 72802 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 147769 views
Actual
Nord Stream
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Two militants of the "DPR" were notified of suspicions of torture and sexual violence in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

Law enforcement officers notified two "DPR" terrorists of suspicion of violence, including sexual violence, against citizens of Ukraine.

Two militants of the "DPR" were notified of suspicions of torture and sexual violence in Donetsk region

Two militants of the terrorist organization "Donetsk People's Republic" are suspected of systematic torture and sexual violence against a woman in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified two members of the terrorist organization "DPR" of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, mistreated civilians and committed other violations of the laws and customs of war. The suspects held positions as head of the anti-terrorism department and investigator in the so-called "MDB DPR" and joined the organization after 2014 on their own initiative.

It was established that in the period from March 10, 2021, to October 17, 2022, one of the suspects, to suppress resistance and intimidate pro-Ukrainian civilians, held a woman in a prison on the territory of the former insulation materials factory for a month. This facility has been used by "DPR" members as a place of detention, known as "Izolyatsia," since June... the victim was tortured, including through the use of sexual violence 

— reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The woman was repeatedly taken to a wasteland, where she was beaten, simulated strangulation, and threatened with sexual violence, also putting pressure on the victim's children. Under threats, the woman was forced to give fabricated testimony against herself.

Read. A Russian, posing as a volunteer in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, transmitted critical data of the Defense Forces to the enemy; he was detained in Lviv.

The victim was interrogated systematically, and in cases of refusal to admit "guilt," physical violence in the form of beatings was used.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway, and necessary investigative actions are being carried out to bring the militants to criminal responsibility.

Read. Agitated to kill Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers: an inspector of a pre-trial detention center in Mykolaiv region was notified of suspicion.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine