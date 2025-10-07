Two militants of the "DPR" were notified of suspicions of torture and sexual violence in Donetsk region

Two militants of the terrorist organization "Donetsk People's Republic" are suspected of systematic torture and sexual violence against a woman in Donetsk region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified two members of the terrorist organization "DPR" of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, mistreated civilians and committed other violations of the laws and customs of war. The suspects held positions as head of the anti-terrorism department and investigator in the so-called "MDB DPR" and joined the organization after 2014 on their own initiative.

It was established that in the period from March 10, 2021, to October 17, 2022, one of the suspects, to suppress resistance and intimidate pro-Ukrainian civilians, held a woman in a prison on the territory of the former insulation materials factory for a month. This facility has been used by "DPR" members as a place of detention, known as "Izolyatsia," since June... the victim was tortured, including through the use of sexual violence

— reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The woman was repeatedly taken to a wasteland, where she was beaten, simulated strangulation, and threatened with sexual violence, also putting pressure on the victim's children. Under threats, the woman was forced to give fabricated testimony against herself.

The victim was interrogated systematically, and in cases of refusal to admit "guilt," physical violence in the form of beatings was used.

Pre-trial investigation is currently underway, and necessary investigative actions are being carried out to bring the militants to criminal responsibility.

