Two men and a woman wounded in an enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia

During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 260 times. 7 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched air strikes on Mala Tokmachka and Stepnohirsk.

Two men and a woman were wounded during an enemy attack in Vasylivskyi district.

121 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

11 MLRS attacks hit Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

126 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 5 reports of housing destruction.

Air raid alarm in Zaporizhzhia has sounded more than 400 times