Two lawyers exposed in Kyiv for attempting to bribe a judge

In Kyiv, two lawyers were exposed trying to bribe a judge. Thus, the defendants in the case tried to obtain an acquittal for their client, writes UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On October 22, 2025, on behalf of the head of the SAP, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, notified two lawyers of suspicion, who were exposed trying to bribe a judge. The actions of the suspects were qualified under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the message says.

It is noted that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the lawyers were preparing to provide an undue advantage to a judge of one of the courts in Kyiv for issuing an acquittal to the accused in the case of the embezzlement of sand by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

To carry out their intentions, the lawyers, for an undue advantage, obtained an expert opinion in one of the expert institutions, which was appointed by the court. They intended to use it as a basis for further providing an undue advantage to the judge for issuing an acquittal to the person they represented.

The actions of the persons are qualified under Part 1 of Art. 14 (Preparation for a criminal offense) and under Part 3 of Art. 369 (Offer, promise and provision of undue advantage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SAP noted that one of the exposed lawyers is suspected of unauthorized access to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions. He, along with other persons, was exposed in April 2025. Investigative actions are currently underway.

Addition

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported new suspicions in the case of the embezzlement of UAH 129 million allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The money was appropriated through fraudulent schemes during a tender for the reconstruction of a water pipeline in the Kamianske district.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office completed the investigation against the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group and his accomplice. They are suspected of providing undue advantage to the Head and judges of the Supreme Court.