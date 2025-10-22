Two lawyers exposed in Kyiv for attempting to bribe a judge

$41.740.01
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the media
04:19 PM • 2378 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 8814 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 11488 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 19257 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 20928 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13093 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academy
01:10 PM • 11979 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10624 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9300 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 308 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 19256 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 20928 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 17613 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 23827 views
Two lawyers exposed in Kyiv for attempting to bribe a judge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

In Kyiv, two lawyers were exposed for attempting to bribe a judge to secure an acquittal for their client. They were preparing to offer an unlawful benefit to the judge for issuing an acquittal in a case concerning the embezzlement of sand from JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia."

Two lawyers exposed in Kyiv for attempting to bribe a judge

In Kyiv, two lawyers were exposed trying to bribe a judge. Thus, the defendants in the case tried to obtain an acquittal for their client, writes UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

On October 22, 2025, on behalf of the head of the SAP, the prosecutor, with the participation of NABU detectives, notified two lawyers of suspicion, who were exposed trying to bribe a judge. The actions of the suspects were qualified under Part 1 of Art. 14, Part 3 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- the message says.

It is noted that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the lawyers were preparing to provide an undue advantage to a judge of one of the courts in Kyiv for issuing an acquittal to the accused in the case of the embezzlement of sand by JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

To carry out their intentions, the lawyers, for an undue advantage, obtained an expert opinion in one of the expert institutions, which was appointed by the court. They intended to use it as a basis for further providing an undue advantage to the judge for issuing an acquittal to the person they represented.

The actions of the persons are qualified under Part 1 of Art. 14 (Preparation for a criminal offense) and under Part 3 of Art. 369 (Offer, promise and provision of undue advantage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The SAP noted that one of the exposed lawyers is suspected of unauthorized access to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions. He, along with other persons, was exposed in April 2025. Investigative actions are currently underway.

Addition

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported new suspicions in the case of the embezzlement of UAH 129 million allocated for the restoration of critical infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The money was appropriated through fraudulent schemes during a tender for the reconstruction of a water pipeline in the Kamianske district.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office completed the investigation against the owner of the "Finance and Credit" group and his accomplice. They are suspected of providing undue advantage to the Head and judges of the Supreme Court.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Kamianske
Kyiv