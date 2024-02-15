Two injured in Khmelnytsky region due to Russian attack

Two people were injured in Khmelnytsky region as a result of a morning rocket attack. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

According to Suspilne Khmelnytsky, Serhiy Tyurin, two people were injured in the explosions. Their condition is of moderate severity.

Earlier, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reportedthat civilian objects were damaged in the region due to an enemy attack this morning.

