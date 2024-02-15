Two injured in Khmelnytsky region due to Russian attack

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130036 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130817 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172248 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169876 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276688 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177963 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167035 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245220 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102477 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 92075 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88997 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100215 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42922 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276688 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245220 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230435 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241713 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 9277 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130036 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104033 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104144 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120418 views
Two injured in Khmelnytsky region due to Russian attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27110 views

Two people were wounded in Khmelnytsky region as a result of a morning rocket attack by Russia.

Two people were injured in Khmelnytsky region as a result of a morning rocket attack. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration Serhiy Tyurin to Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

According to Suspilne Khmelnytsky, Serhiy Tyurin, two people were injured in the explosions. Their condition is of moderate severity.

Earlier, the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reportedthat civilian objects were damaged in the region due to an enemy attack this morning.

Number of injured due to Russian missile attack on Lviv has increased: one more man hospitalized - OVA15.02.24, 08:25 • 31828 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
suspilneSuspilne
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
lvivLviv

