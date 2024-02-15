Number of injured due to Russian missile attack on Lviv has increased: one more man hospitalized - OVA

In Lviv, the number of people injured in today's rocket attack by Russian troops has increased - another man was hospitalized, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky said on Thursday, UNN reports .

"Another man with a brow bruise was hospitalized. He is also a resident of one of the houses that was affected by the blast wave," Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

Two people were reported injured in a hostile attack on Lviv.

