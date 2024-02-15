Number of injured due to Russian missile attack on Lviv has increased: one more man hospitalized - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Lviv has risen to three, as another man was hospitalized.
In Lviv, the number of people injured in today's rocket attack by Russian troops has increased - another man was hospitalized, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky said on Thursday, UNN reports .
Details
"Another man with a brow bruise was hospitalized. He is also a resident of one of the houses that was affected by the blast wave," Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.
Previously
Two people were reported injured in a hostile attack on Lviv.
Russia's attack on Lviv: more than 10 missiles were fired at the region, infrastructure was hit - mayor15.02.24, 08:05 • 100157 views