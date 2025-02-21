Two FSB agents preparing terrorist attacks detained near Kyiv: police, TCR and prosecutor's office were targets

Law enforcers detained FSB agents who were preparing new terrorist attacks in Kyiv region on Russia's orders, the SBU reported on Friday, UNN reports.

The SBU and the National Police prevented attempts by the Russian Federation to carry out a series of terrorist attacks in Kyiv region. The special operation resulted in the detention of a couple of agents of the enemy special service, who were preparing to blow up buildings of the Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies of Ukraine on the order of Russia. The main targets of the enemy were the base points of local police units, the TCR and the prosecutor's office - the SBU reported.

According to the investigation, the agents had the right to choose the first "object" to blow up. However, the SBU's proactive actions prevented the attacks.

The defendants were two unemployed residents of Kyiv region - a 27-year-old drug addict and his partner, who were looking for "easy" money via Telegram. On the instructions of the FSB, they settled in a hostel near Kyiv and began to secretly manufacture an improvised explosive device (IED).

To do this, the offenders purchased chemical components, metal striking elements and adapted a fire extinguisher to hide the explosives. Upon completion of the manufacturing, they planned to "report" to the FSB on their readiness and receive coordinates for planting the device.

The SBU exposed the agents at the stage of preparation, documented their contacts with the Russian secret service, and detained them red-handed while they were manufacturing explosive components.

During the search, the following were seized from them: 2 kg of explosives; a fire extinguisher that had been converted into a "container" for explosives; IED warheads; mobile phones with evidence of communication with the FSB; a video recorder designed to record the attack.

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 14, Part 2 Article 258 (preparation to commit a terrorist act by prior conspiracy); Part 2 Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The offenders are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

