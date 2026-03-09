Two foreigners wounded by debris after air strike interception in Abu Dhabi

$43.730.0850.540.36
11:13 AM
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiativeMarch 9, 03:17 AM • 28571 views
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from OschadbankPhotoMarch 9, 05:15 AM • 21259 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 14464 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 10432 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 14713 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 4402 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
11:13 AM
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine08:38 AM • 15063 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 93287 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 95302 views
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026Video07:33 AM • 10710 views
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested06:56 AM • 14748 views
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8VideoMarch 8, 01:08 PM • 30474 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 37372 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 39184 views
Two foreigners wounded by debris after air strike interception in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1688 views

Citizens of Jordan and Egypt were injured as a result of an air strike interception in the UAE. The capital's authorities urged residents to remain in safe places.

Two foreigners wounded by debris after air strike interception in Abu Dhabi
illustrative photo

Two people were injured in two different locations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, due to debris from an intercepted airstrike, local authorities reported on X on Monday, according to UNN.

The authorities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responded to two incidents involving falling debris after a successful interception by their air defense systems. The first incident resulted in minor injuries to a Jordanian citizen, and the second – in moderate injuries to an Egyptian citizen.

- Abu Dhabi authorities reported.

In the morning, according to AP, Emirati authorities reported another missile attack on the capital Abu Dhabi, urging people to stay in safe places.

As CNN notes, Persian Gulf countries continue to report new aerial attacks carried out by Tehran, and Israel stated that it launched new strikes on Iran and Lebanon today.

Iranian drone and missile attacks were also intercepted by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. Sunday's strikes damaged a desalination plant in Bahrain; however, Bahraini authorities told CNN that water supply was not disrupted. Desalination plants are critical infrastructure for the Persian Gulf, providing a significant portion of the region's drinking water.

Meanwhile, Israel launched another "wave of strikes" on what its military said were Iranian missile launch sites and regime infrastructure. The CNN team in Tehran reported that several muffled thuds were heard in the capital on Monday morning, likely the result of airstrikes. The Israeli military also stated that they struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

New attacks and oil at $100 - what is known about the war in the Middle East this morning09.03.26, 08:41 • 4302 views

Julia Shramko

