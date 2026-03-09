Two foreigners wounded by debris after air strike interception in Abu Dhabi

illustrative photo

Two people were injured in two different locations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, due to debris from an intercepted airstrike, local authorities reported on X on Monday, according to UNN.

The authorities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi responded to two incidents involving falling debris after a successful interception by their air defense systems. The first incident resulted in minor injuries to a Jordanian citizen, and the second – in moderate injuries to an Egyptian citizen. - Abu Dhabi authorities reported.

In the morning, according to AP, Emirati authorities reported another missile attack on the capital Abu Dhabi, urging people to stay in safe places.

As CNN notes, Persian Gulf countries continue to report new aerial attacks carried out by Tehran, and Israel stated that it launched new strikes on Iran and Lebanon today.

Iranian drone and missile attacks were also intercepted by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. Sunday's strikes damaged a desalination plant in Bahrain; however, Bahraini authorities told CNN that water supply was not disrupted. Desalination plants are critical infrastructure for the Persian Gulf, providing a significant portion of the region's drinking water.

Meanwhile, Israel launched another "wave of strikes" on what its military said were Iranian missile launch sites and regime infrastructure. The CNN team in Tehran reported that several muffled thuds were heard in the capital on Monday morning, likely the result of airstrikes. The Israeli military also stated that they struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

New attacks and oil at $100 - what is known about the war in the Middle East this morning