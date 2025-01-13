ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Two deputies of Lviv city councils exposed for receiving UAH 800 thousand in kickbacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34259 views

Two city councilors in Lviv region have been notified of being suspected of a corruption scheme involving public procurement. Law enforcement officers seized over UAH 1.6 million, currency and other valuables during the searches.

Deputies of the Starosambir and Yavoriv city councils in Lviv region were served with a notice of suspicion of receiving UAH 800,000 in kickbacks. UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

"One of the defendants lobbied for the interests of certain commercial entities, and the other ensured their victory in public procurement. The remuneration amounted to 5-10% of the total amount of the concluded contracts. Investigators have now served both suspects with a notice of suspicion," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers established that deputies of the Starosambir and Yavoriv city councils were involved in the corruption scheme. They were engaged in concluding contracts for the purchase of goods and services for budgetary funds.

"The former promoted the interests of certain commercial entities, and the latter, being the head of one of the departments, ensured their victory in the bidding. In the course of documenting the illegal activity, the police recorded the facts that the head of the department received UAH 275,000 and UAH 546,000 of illegal benefits from his fellow deputy," the police said.

It is noted that during the searches, law enforcement officers seized more than UAH 1.6 million, USD 14.5 thousand, EUR 2.5 thousand, a car, dozens of bank cards, etc.

"Based on the evidence collected, police investigators served both suspects with notices of suspicion: a deputy of the Yavoriv City Council under Part 4 of Article 368 (Receiving undue advantage), and a deputy of the Starosambir City Council under Part 3 of Article 369 (Providing undue advantage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, the deputy of the Yavoriv City Council - the head of the department - was chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention with the possibility of posting UAH 908,400 bail. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the second suspect is being decided.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

