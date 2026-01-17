$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 9254 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 12774 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 24214 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 34984 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 32466 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 44884 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27397 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42264 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35260 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and a French tanker aircraft conducted exercises in southeastern Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and a French MRTT tanker aircraft conducted joint exercises in southeastern Greenland. The mission was to practice aerial refueling and flights in Arctic conditions.

Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and a French tanker aircraft conducted exercises in southeastern Greenland

Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and a French MRTT tanker aircraft performed a training mission in southeastern Greenland, the Danish Armed Forces reported. This is stated on the website of the Danish Armed Forces, writes UNN.

The mission was to practice joint air refueling operations, long-range flights, and safety in harsh Arctic conditions.

- the message says.

It is noted that the route for the aircraft ran from the Skrydstrup fighter wing directly to the Kulusuk area on the east coast of Greenland. The French tanker arrived from its base in southern France, from where it returned to Greenland after the training. During the exercises in the North Atlantic, the aircraft also flew past the Faroe Islands.

Recall

Military personnel from several European countries are arriving in Greenland in a show of support. This comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump to acquire the island.

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plans

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Greenland
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
France