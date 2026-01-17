Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and a French tanker aircraft conducted exercises in southeastern Greenland

Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and a French MRTT tanker aircraft performed a training mission in southeastern Greenland, the Danish Armed Forces reported. This is stated on the website of the Danish Armed Forces, writes UNN.

The mission was to practice joint air refueling operations, long-range flights, and safety in harsh Arctic conditions. - the message says.

It is noted that the route for the aircraft ran from the Skrydstrup fighter wing directly to the Kulusuk area on the east coast of Greenland. The French tanker arrived from its base in southern France, from where it returned to Greenland after the training. During the exercises in the North Atlantic, the aircraft also flew past the Faroe Islands.

Military personnel from several European countries are arriving in Greenland in a show of support. This comes amid threats from US President Donald Trump to acquire the island.

Trump threatens tariffs on countries that do not support his Greenland plans