Two captured North Korean soldiers were not included in the exchange list: what happened
Kyiv • UNN
North Korean military personnel were not included in the exchange of prisoners of war. Both fear execution upon returning to the DPRK, and South Korea is ready to accept them.
North Korean soldiers currently held in Ukraine were not included in the recent prisoner of war exchange between Kyiv and Moscow. This was reported by Yonhap News Agency, according to UNN.
Details
According to Korean media, two North Korean soldiers were not included in the list of soldiers exchanged between Ukraine and Russia. It is reported that they were not included in the latest exchange at the request of Seoul to Kyiv, as South Korea is ready to accept them if they wish to defect.
The surnames of these soldiers are Ri and Baek. Both prisoners fear that they will be sentenced to death upon returning to North Korea.
Reference
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stated that his country's participation in the war is an expression of the sovereign right to support the "fraternal people".
Reminder
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has submitted for consideration an appeal to international organizations regarding the recognition of North Korea as an aggressor state.