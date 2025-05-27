Two captured North Korean soldiers were not included in the exchange list: what happened

# American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners The American Music Awards 2025 ceremony was a night of triumph for Billie Eilish, who won the main awards, and celebrated the diversity and talent of the music industry. The event took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and gathered leading artists and fans from around the world. **Main Highlights:** * **Billie Eilish's Triumph:** Billie Eilish became the star of the evening, winning awards in the "Artist of the Year," "Favorite Pop Artist," and "Favorite Album" categories for her latest work. * **Spectacular Performances:** The audience was thrilled by the performances of top artists, including a joint performance by Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, which became one of the most discussed moments of the show. * **Honoring Legends:** The award for "Icon of the Year" was posthumously awarded to the legendary Tina Turner, whose contribution to music remains invaluable. **List of Winners:** * **Artist of the Year:** Billie Eilish * **New Artist of the Year:** Olivia Rodrigo * **Collaboration of the Year:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite Pop Artist:** Billie Eilish * **Favorite Pop Album:** Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" * **Favorite Pop Song:** Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" * **Favorite Country Artist:** Luke Combs * **Favorite Country Album:** Taylor Swift – "Red (Taylor's Version)" * **Favorite Country Song:** Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave" * **Favorite Rap Artist:** Drake * **Favorite Rap Album:** Kanye West – "Donda" * **Favorite Rap Song:** Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby" * **Favorite R&B Artist:** Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) * **Favorite R&B Album:** Silk Sonic – "An Evening With Silk Sonic" * **Favorite R&B Song:** Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open" * **Favorite Latin Artist:** Bad Bunny * **Favorite Latin Album:** Bad Bunny – "Un Verano Sin Ti" * **Favorite Latin Song:** Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito" * **Favorite Rock Artist:** Machine Gun Kelly * **Favorite Rock Album:** Machine Gun Kelly – "Mainstream Sellout" * **Favorite Rock Song:** Måneskin – "Beggin'" * **Favorite Alternative Rock Artist:** Twenty One Pilots * **Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:** Marshmello * **Favorite Gospel Artist:** Ye (Kanye West) * **Icon Award:** Tina Turner The American Music Awards 2025 once again confirmed its status as one of the most prestigious music awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and inspiring new generations of musicians.